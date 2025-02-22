‘Disgusting’: Sister of transgender man killed in Ontario County reacts to more arrests

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The family of Sam Nordquist, a transgender man from Minnesota, is reeling as two additional suspects have been charged in connection with his murder. This brings the total number of suspects to seven.

News10NBC’s Marsha Augustin spoke with Sam’s sister, Kayla Nordquist, who expressed her horror at the latest developments.

“Disgusting. It’s horrible that there’s that many people.

“That’s seven in total,” said Marsha Augustin.

“Yes,” Kayla responded.

Authorities have arrested Thomas Eaves, 21, and Kimberly Sochia, 29, for their alleged involvement in the murder. Eaves is reportedly the son of Sam’s girlfriend, Precious Arzuaga, who was among the five suspects initially arrested last week.

Sam traveled to Canandaigua to meet Arzuaga, but prosecutors allege that she and others tortured and killed him before dumping his body. Sam’s family reported him missing on February 9, and his body was discovered three days later in a field in Yates County.

Kayla Nordquist recounted a chilling encounter with Eaves.

“He answered the door on February 9, stating that he didn’t know a Sam, Sam was never there, and he didn’t know what the officer was talking about,” she said.

Returning home without her brother has been difficult for Kayla.

“I was at the stoplight and couldn’t help but bust out in tears,” she shared.

Despite the tragedy, Kayla expressed gratitude for the community’s support and the vigils held in Sam’s honor.

