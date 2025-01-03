Disney on Ice characters teach our own Hailie Higgins some moves

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Disney characters are lacing up and taking to the ice at the Blue Cross Arena. Disney on Ice kicked off on Thursday and runs through Sunday, with a total of eight shows.

News10NBC’s Hailie Higgins also laced up to learn some of the moves used in the opening number. She learned from two performers who have traveled worldwide for the show.

“This show is something that’s really close to my heart,” said Jasmine, one of the performers. “I’ve been on it for 6 to 7 years now, so being able to share my love for performing and this show with cultures all over the world is truly amazing.”

The performers also showcased acrobatics taking place off the ice, including the Spanish Web Routine. Jasmine said the crew, about 50 in total, includes both ice skaters and acrobats.

“We all join together and learn different skills. So honestly, a lot of us do it all. We have skaters that are acrobats and acrobats that have learned to skate,” Jasmine said.

The show, “Mickey’s Search Party” will take Mickey Mouse and his friends through Captain Hook’s treasure maps for clues to find Tinker Bell after Hook tries to steal her magic. The search will take the audience through the wintry Town of Arendelle from “Frozen”, Andy’s room from “Toy Story,” Belle’s castle, and more.

Tickets are available online through Ticketmaster or in person at the Blue Cross Arena Box Office. Here are the remaining show times:

Friday at noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday at 11 a.m., 3 p.m., 7 p.m.

Sunday at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

