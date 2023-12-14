Disney on Ice returns to Blue Cross Arena

Disney on ice is back in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A wintertime favorite is coming back to the Blue Cross Arena. Disney on Ice’s Into the Magic will run Thursday through Sunday, bringing both classic and modern Disney characters to Rochester.

The 47 skaters in the show come from all over North America to be part of the Disney magic. Into the Magic is one of several Disney shows currently making its way through cities in the United States and Canada. With Mickey and Minnie Mouse as the hosts, the audience is taken through vignettes of several stories.

Newer characters from movies like Coco and Moana will be side-by-side with classics like Cinderella for the show. In total, 47 skaters will head out on the ice.

On top of that, there are SIX staff members, 17 crew members, and three actors traveling North America through March of next year.

Show members told News10NBC that spending so much time together means the crew is like a second family.

That’s how it is for 25-year-old Larkyn Austman, who portrays Elsa. Before she joined Disney, she was a 2018 Olympian and competitive skater.

“It’s really the best of both worlds cause this is our job, but it’s what we love to do,” Austman said. “And we get to travel around with our friends who we consider our families as well. So I think a lot of people don’t realize how close we are and how much time we spend together, not only at work but on our off days as well.”

Brena Joslin, the tour coordinator for Into the Magic, agreed.

“One thing I think a lot of people don’t really realize we spend all of our time together,” Joslin said. “Every single day, day-in day-out, we live together. We hang out together, we eat together, and then we come to work and we’re with each other all day long. So I think it’s important for us to have a really good group of people, which is something we definitely have here which I’m happy about.”

