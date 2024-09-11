Dispensary to hold hiring event Thursday; recently got license after two-year wait

After finally receiving their state license to sell legal cannabis earlier this summer after a two-year wait, a local dispensary is holding a hiring event Thursday in Victor to get ready for opening.

Flower City Dispensary is looking to hire 14 to 16 people — delivery drivers, inventory specialists, and “bud-tenders” — and will hold a hiring event Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 8053 Pittsford-Victor Road (near the Target plaza).

The owners say that after two years of waiting for New York’s Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary license after being among the first to apply, some who were hoping to work with them lost hope — they’re holding the hiring event both to staff the business and get the word out that they’re finally in business.

The business plans to open the first week of October.