Divers search pond at Maplewood Park for evidence connected to mass shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been almost two weeks since a mass shooting during a barbecue at a Rochester park – and nobody’s been charged.

Rochester Police have taken their search for evidence, underwater.

About a dozen members of the city’s SCUBA team were out searching for evidence in the pond on Maplewood Drive Thursday.

On July 28, the park went from being the scene of a peaceful barbecue attended by hundreds to a scene of tragedy. More than 42 shots were fired by several shooters as people ran for their lives.

Two women died. Five others were wounded.

Police have been urgently looking for suspects and have released images of three men they say they need to talk to.

As for whether police found anything significant in the pond, they wouldn’t say. But, a spokesperson for the department tells News10NBC investigators are getting a lot of help from the public and they hope it continues.

If you have information, you can contact the Major Crimes Unit anonymously at (585) 428-7157. You can also email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.