DJ brings holiday cheer to seniors without families through ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ initiative

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – For many, the holiday season is a time for family gatherings. But for some seniors in Monroe County, the holidays can be a lonely time.

DJ Daniel Bookhart is known for donating his time and music to local nursing homes. He recalls a touching moment when an elderly woman approached him after a performance.

“She gave me a good Ole hug,” Bookhart said. “It wasn’t the music. Yes, I love the music. It was just you made me feel alive again.”

This holiday season, Bookhart is going beyond music. He wants to ensure that seniors without families feel loved.

“I see a lot of Toys for Tots and stuff for the kids. But what about our elders?” Bookhart said. “I tried to do the Adopt a Grandparent. And, it’s going pretty good. I get a lot of people responding.”

The community’s response has been heartwarming. Bookhart shared a story about a friend’s autistic son who made bracelets with messages like “cherish” and “love” for the seniors.

Bookhart is focusing on Aaron Manor, a nursing facility in Fairport, where 21 seniors rarely receive visitors. “There’s nine males that don’t get no visits and there’s 12 females,” he said. “They’re actually getting gifts, you know, from somebody that cares.”

After the success of this initiative, Bookhart plans to continue it in future holidays. Those interested can donate here.

