DMV arrests 100+ people for fraudulent documents, including in Finger Lakes Region
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More than 100 people have been arrested by the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles for fraudulent documents, including 50 people in the Finger Lakes region.
The DMV made the announcement on Tuesday morning. A spokesperson says people have been arrested for using fraudulent driver’s licenses from Puerto Rico or driver abstracts to try and obtain a New York license. Our region led the state with the most total arrests.