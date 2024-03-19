DMV in Irondequoit to close Monday to relocate

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. — The Department of Motor Vehicles in Irondequoit will be closing Monday to relocate.

The Titus Avenue location will be closed until further notice while the DMV is moved to a larger, more modern space nearby,

the Greece, Henrietta, and downtown Rochester DMV branches will maintain their normal hours, and there will be additional mobile DMV opportunities available at the following times and locations:

Brockport: April 3, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 49 State St.

IBERO: April 5, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 214 Clifford Ave., Rochester

East Rochester: April 10, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 317 Main St., East Rochester

Ogden: April 17, 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., 269 Ogden Center Road.

Visit monroecounty.gov/dmv to learn more about completing transactions online. If you have questions or need more information please contact communications officer Katelyn Plonczynski-Cruz at mcclerkpress@monroecounty.gov