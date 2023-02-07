DMV inspection stickers get new look

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is transitioning to print-on-demand vehicle inspection certificates, which will provide enhanced security by adding vehicle-specific information directly onto the inspection sticker. Some customers are already receiving the new stickers, and the transition is expected to be complete by the end of 2023.

The new stickers will be printed at inspection stations and the sticker color will continue to change, based on the expiration year. Here is an example of the new sticker:

While the previous stickers are being phased out, customers may continue to see valid inspection stickers in the previous sticker design until the end of 2024.

