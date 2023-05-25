Do-gooders gifted ESL Jefferson Awards
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Some very special people were recognized by the community.
The 2023 ESL Jefferson Awards ceremony was held Thursday.
News10NBC’s Brett Davidsen hosted the event.
Volodymyr Pavlyuk, Jason Jipson, Diana Pryntz, Tam Spitzer, and Karen Iglesia all received their awards with a smile.
News10NBC congratulates them all.
Click here for more information about the winners and their good works. Be sure to watch a special program about them at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3 on News10NBC.