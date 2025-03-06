Do the Right Thing: Aiden secured new equipment for fire department’s youth program

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Aiden Dailey, a junior in the Churchville-Chili Central School District, is being honored with his work in securing new equipment for the Chili Fire Department’s youth program.

Dailey was part of the Chili Fire Department Explorer Post Program, which gives young people the opportunity to volunteer and learn about fire service. Chief Andrew Wilkinson nominated him for the Do the Right Thing Award. The chief says Dailey led the efforts to get the explorer program new fire protection gear including jackets and helmets.

We spoke with Dailey about what it means to do the right thing.

“To me, doing the right thing is doing something that’s a good act even when other people aren’t looking or even when they are. Just always try to keep a positive attitude and do the right thing,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

