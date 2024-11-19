Do the Right Thing: Anthony rescued his sister when she was pinned under a car

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A brother stepped up to help his little sister during an emergency. Anthony Rosario, a sixth grader at the Ida B. Wells-Barnett Elementary School, RCSD School No. 34, is one of the recipients of this year’s Do the Right Thing awards.

The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds. Anthony was nominated for his heroic actions when his sister was hit by a car and pinned underneath. The pair had been out riding bikes.

Anthony ran over to help her out from under the car. Afterward, while she was recovering in the hospital, Anthony’s mom said he was very attentive. His mom says he was a big part of her recovery process.

Anthony says adrenaline is what helped him rush in to help his sister.

“I ran over there. Out of adrenaline, I had picked up the car a little bit and I pulled my sister from underneath,” he said. “It felt like something terrible, just a terrible experience. I would never want to witness that again.”

His little sister Gizell said she loves her brother very much and is happy to have him in her life.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.