Do the Right Thing: Asher called for help when he saw a theft suspect getting away

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Asher Simpson, a second grader at Dewitt Road Elementary in Webster, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards, which honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Asher and his dad, a retired police investigator, were out shopping when Asher saw something unusual. Webster Police officers chasing suspects accused of stealing over $1,700 worth of merchandise from a store.

Asher saw that the officers needed help and told his dad to take action. “I knew I at least wanted to do something to help,” Asher said.

Asher says he wants to follow in his dad’s footsteps and become an officer and it looks like he’s well on his way.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.