Do the Right Thing: Austin created a sensory garden at the Arc of Monroe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

One of those awards recipients is Austin Gillis, senior at McQuaid Jesuit High School. He created a sensory garden at the Arc of Monroe. His idea was to help those with intellectual and developmental disabilities a place to rest.

“It means a lot. It really makes me feel good that I did something and it’s just a great feeling to have,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.