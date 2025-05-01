Do the Right Thing awards: 12 students honored for the impact they’ve made

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The final Do the Right Thing Award ceremony of the school year took place on Thursday, honoring 12 students for their brave, kind, and generous actions.

Local leaders honored the students from across Monroe County. This year’s recipients include students who stood up to a bully, saved an adult’s life by performing CPR, and used birthday money to provide for a mother and her children in need.

Starting Monday, May 5, News10NBC TODAY will highlight a different winner each day during the weekdays. You can watch our show live here from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

RPD has held the Do the Right Thing Award ceremony since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

Nominations are open year-round for the awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.