Do the Right Thing awards: Eight students honored for impact they’ve made

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Eight students from across Monroe County were honored on Thursday for the impact of their brave, kind, and generous actions.

The second Do the Right Thing Award ceremony of the school year took place at the Rochester Public Safety Building. Local leaders and the Rochester Police Department recognized the students for helping loved ones or strangers during medical emergencies, becoming young leaders, and supporting family members during challenging times. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam introduced the recipients.

Watch News10NBC TODAY on Monday through Friday, the week of March 3 and the week of March 10, to hear about each winner. We’ll highlight a new winner each day. You can watch the show live here.

RPD has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.