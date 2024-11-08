Do The Right Thing Awards honor 18 Monroe County students

On Thursday, 18 amazing young people were honored for their willingness to do the right thing … even in sometimes harrowing situations.

It was the annual “Do the Right Thing Awards” held at the Department of Public Safety building in Rochester. And this year, a special treat from some of the awardees: Attendees enjoyed entertainment by members of the Webster Thomas Barbershop Choir, all of whom received Do the Right Thing Awards for providing a special performance for an elderly neighbor who had lost her husband.

News10NBC is the media sponsor, and News10NBC anchor and investigative reporter Deanna Dewberry had the honor of serving as emcee.

This year’s award ceremony was especially emotional, with recipients and audience members often in tears as Dewberry recounted stories about the actions of children, acts of generosity, heroism, selflessness and courage. One such story was that of Grady Surdyk, a third grader whose mother has a seizure disorder. On three separate occasions young Grady has been able to get his mother to a safe place as her body seized, clearing her airway and calling for emergency help.

The Rochester Police Department has been a part of the Do the Right Thing program since 1995. Since it began, the program has honored more than 1,200 winners and given away $110,000 in scholarships to colleges or trade schools. Each Thursday we’ll feature a Do the Right Thing Award winner on News10NBC in our 5 p.m. newscast.