Do the Right Thing awards will be presented on Thursday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Do the Right Thing Award ceremony is on Thursday. It’s the second ceremony of the school year.

The award honors Monroe County students in grades kindergarten through 12th for their deeds that demonstrate courage, kindness, heroism, or leadership. The students are nominated by adults, including family, friends, school staff, or coaches.

Eight students will be honored on Thursday. News10NBC’s Emily Putnam will present the awards. The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing Awards since 1995.