Do the Right Thing: Canari helped his mother when she had a medical emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nine students from across Monroe County were honored for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds for the Do the Right Thing awards.

One of the award winners is Canari Johnson, a third grader at Roberto Clemente School #8, who helped her mother during a medical emergency.

Last summer, Canari’s mom had a medical emergency and was struggling to speak with the 911 operator. That’s when Canari sprung into action, taking the phone from her mom to communicate on her behalf.

The operator, Biljana Ilievska, says that Canari did a good job at remaining calm and answering all of her questions. Canari also kept her mom calm while the help was on the way.

Canari is a young lady of few words but here’s what she had to say about what the award means for her. “Look out for other people and stuff,” she said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.