Do the Right Thing: Dane Flynn promotes kindness at his school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Dane Flynn, a seventh grader at Greece Olympia is being honored for his kindness, resilience and for helping out others.

A family friend of Flynn’s nominated him for a Do the Right Thing Award. Flynn has autism, but despite some of his challenges and bullying he faced, he still makes it a priority to help others. Flynn said he used to go to school early and hold the door for everyone for about 10 minutes.

“Be nice to everyone, be kind and not like rude to people,” said Flynn.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. The goal of these awards is to “foster positive relationships between local law enforcement and youth in the community.”

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

