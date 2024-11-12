Do the Right Thing: Esaias donates books in memory of his brother

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A child whose brother died is giving back to the community in his memory. Esaias Ortiz, a 6th grader from East Irondequoit, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Eight years ago, the Ortiz family lost their son Gian when he was just 2 years old. Esaias and his parents now collect books to donate to the Golisano Children’s Hospital where Gian received care.

The Ortiz family has donated more than 1,500 books. Esaias it means a lot to him to help other kids.

“It’s really heartwarming. I really love it. And it makes me feel excited about it,” Esaias said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.