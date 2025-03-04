Do the Right Thing: Felix learned to speak English fluently to help his family

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Felix Irankunda, a junior at Edison Tech in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for learning to speak English fluently to help his family.

Felix and his family are refugees from Uganda. He was nominated by his English teacher who says Felix went from speaking only Swahili to being able to speak fluent English. He’s also an avid reader. We asked Felix what inspires him to do the right thing.

“Trust your heart and do not give up even though it gets hard,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.