Do the Right Thing: Grayson taught a student with special needs basketball

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

Grayson Nguyen, a third grader at Durand Eastman Primary in East Irondequoit, was recognized for being kind to another student. During a physical education class, a substitute teacher saw him teach a student with special needs how to play basketball.

The teacher says Grayson taught the student out of the kindness of his heart and Grayson accepts others for who they are.

“Doing the right thing is being kind, help others and be respectful for others,” Grayson said.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for. You can see other winners here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.