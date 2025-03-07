Do the Right Thing: Jai helped a woman who had her purse stolen

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jai Li McPhatter, an eighth grader at Albion Middle School, is being honored for helping a crime victim last summer.

The woman was getting into her car in the South Wedge when someone opened her passenger door, stole her purse, and biked away. Jai saw the whole thing. He ran up to the woman to make sure she was okay and stayed with her. Then, he helped give information to police when they arrived. Jai told us what doing the right thing means to him.

“It’s always good to do the right thing. You get good things that come back. Be a good person. Be helpful,” he said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

