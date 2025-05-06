Do The Right Thing: Jamarriah honored for performing CPR on a man who collapsed

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Jamarriah Foster, a freshman at Rochester Prep High School, is being honored after performing CPR on a man who collapsed.

Foster was at a competition with her speech and debate team in January, when they saw a bus driver had collapsed. Since she had taken a CPR course, she acted quickly and helped until the paramedics arrived and the man made a full recovery.

“It was an adrenaline thing,” said Foster. “So in the moment, I wasn’t really thinking about what I was doing.”

Foster said she knew something had to be done and she knew she was probably one of the only people who could do it. She also said she likes to lead by example, as she believes it is very easy to influence others.

“As easy as it is to influence people to do the bad thing, its as easy to influence people to do the right thing,” said Foster. “Its little steps towards changing the community and being a better person yourself that you can take that helps the community as one grow.”

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.