Do the Right Thing: Javon Rivera saved his cousin who was electrically shocked

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Javon Rivera, an 8th grader at the Joseph C. Wilson Foundation Academy at RCSD, received the Do the Right Thing Award for saving his cousin’s life after he was electrically shocked.

Javon and his cousin were playing outside of an RG&E substation. His cousin was burned and lost consciousness when he touched an electric fence.

Javon called 911 and immediately began CPR, which he learned from a class he took, to save his cousin. Javon said he remained calm while staying on the phone with 911 and performing CPR until first responders arrived.

His cousin had to have his arm amputated after the accident but Javon’s quick thinking helped save his life.

Javon: “I was scared. I didn’t really know what to do. I just did it.”

His cousin: “It was like skin taken off. You could see the red meat.”

Javon says he and his cousin are very close. They like to play games and make TiTtok videos together.

Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination to the Do the Right Thing Award. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.).

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing Awards since 1995.