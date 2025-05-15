Do the Right Thing: Jaxson and Danielle helped their friend after a sledding accident

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jaxson Markert and Danielle Snios, both sophomores at Churchville-Chili High School, are being honored for helping their friend who had a serious sledding accident.

Danielle and Jaxson are both members of the Chili Fire Department Explorer program, which allows teens to volunteer and learn about responding to emergencies. The Chili Fire chief nominated them for the Do the Right Thing award.

The teens used the skills they learned in the program back in January. While sledding, Jaxson’s stepbrother had a serious accident, suffering a concussion and a broken collarbone. Jaxson and Danielle jumped into action, assessing the injury and making sure that he was stable.

“We tried to see if he was okay. Got an empty sled. Somebody else came down. Danny shielded him from the hit. Put him on a sled, dragged him out. I called my older brother because I knew he was home, and we brought him to the emergency room,” Jaxson said.

“It’s how I was raised. Both of my parents were paramedics for the longest of time, so it’s just kind of second nature to me. She jumped right in to take that hit so that he wouldn’t have to,” Danielle said.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.