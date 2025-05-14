Do the Right Thing: Jesus helped a child who was alone

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Jesus Santana, a freshman at James Monroe High School in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for helping a child who was alone and wearing only a diaper.

Jesus’s school counselor nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award. Jesus was leaving his apartment on his way to his school bus when he saw the child alone in an elevator. Jesus took off his coat to keep the child warm and waited until police got there.

“At first, honestly, it was like ‘what I was supposed to do’ but then I decided to take him and do everything I can do so he can be safe,” Jesus said.

Each Do the Right Thing award winner gets a prize package with toys from the Pirate Toy Fund. Jesus asked that his toys be donated to the young child he helped.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

