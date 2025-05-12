Do the Right Thing: JJ used birthday money to help a homeless woman and her kids

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — JJ Philp, a third grader at Cobbs Elementary School in Penfield, is being honored for giving his birthday money to help a homeless woman and her children.

JJ’s mother nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award. One day, JJ overheard a conversation his mom was having with a woman who had just become homeless. The woman had five kids and she and her children had nowhere to stay that night. JJ knew what he had to do and decided to use his birthday money to chip in.

“I looked up how much a hotel costs. It was like $150 and I didn’t even know that my mom would even let me spend my birthday money. So I just grabbed 150 bucks and I just brought it to my mom and I was like here, hotel money,” JJ said.

JJ and his mom found the woman a safe place to stay until she could find a more permanent solution.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

