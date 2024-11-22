Do the Right Thing: Kam’Ron volunteers to help the society’s most vulnerable people

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A sixth grader volunteers to help society’s most vulnerable people including homeless people. Kam’Ron Penn from The Flower City School, RCSD School No. 54, is one of the recipients of this year’s Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Unlike some past stories we’ve shared where students have acted heroically during a crisis, Kam’Ron does the right thing all the time through his volunteering. Here’s what he had to say.

“I think they should have food because people like us, they got food and the homeless, they don’t got food. They got to ask people so we give out food for free and I think it’s good for them to come out and get it,” Kam’Ron said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.