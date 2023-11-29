Do the Right Thing: Kwynn called for help when his classmate was choking

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

Kwynn Walton Jr., a second grader at the Nathaniel Hawthorne School No. 25 in RCSD, was nominated by his school’s administrator after Kwynn helped to save a classmate’s life.

Kwynn was at lunch when one of his classmates started choking. That’s when he jumped into action, getting a parent across the room to help.

The parent was able to firmly hit the upper back of the child and dislodge food. He was nervous but he spoke with us following the ceremony about what doing the right thing means to him.

“It’s saving a life,” he said.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for. You can see other winners here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.