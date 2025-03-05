Do the Right Thing: Lydia takes care of her mother with health issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Lydia’Mari Shipman, a third grader at the Eugenio Maria De Hostos Charter School, is being honored for taking care of her mother who suffers from several health issues.

Lydia’s grandmother nominated her for the Do the Right Thing award. Lydia helps her grandmother take care of her mother and has, on multiple occasions, called 911 or woke her grandmother up when her mom needed immediate medical help. Lydia spoke with us about her responsibilities.

“Anything they need and then, start grabbing something for them if they got to spend the night at the hospital,” Lydia said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.