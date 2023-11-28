Do the Right Thing: Madeline helps to build relationships through Best Buddies

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

Madeline Scahill, 11th Grade at Bishop Kearney High School, is being recognized for leading several programs including Best Buddies, where she helps build one-to-one relationships between people with and without developmental disabilities. She’s also a global ambassador, helping foreign exchange students come to the school.

“To do the right thing is to just go above and beyond. To have dignity, to have respect, to always be caring for those around you, be empathetic and put others first,” Madeline said.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for. You can see other winners here.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.