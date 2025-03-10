Do the Right Thing: Makayla helped to save her mom’s life during a heart attack

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Makayla Bevan, a sixth grader at the Academy of Health Sciences Charter School in Rochester, is being recognized for helping to save her mom’s life.

Makayla acted quickly last summer when her mom had symptoms of a heart attack. She immediately called 911 and took care of her until paramedics got there, even calling 911 a second time when her mother’s condition got worse.

Her mother recovered and says she’s proud to have such a brave daughter, nominating Makayla for the Do the Right Thing Award. We spoke to Makayla about how she stayed calm during such a difficult time.

“She really needed help and called 911 and I packed a bag for her so she could go to the hospital and be okay,” Makayla said. “You just need to be yourself and don’t do stuff that you’re not supposed to do.”

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

