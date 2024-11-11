Do the Right Thing: Mollie helped her mom when she was injured at the Lilac Festival

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Mollie Klinkbeil, a senior at the Allendale Columbia School, is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Mollie helped her mom after she was injured in a fight at the Lilac Festival. She was working at the festival with her mom when a fight broke out and spilled over into her mom’s booth.

Mollie used skills she gained as a lifeguard and Seabreeze employee to perform first aid on her mom. When EMTs couldn’t reach the stand to help, she cleared a path so they could get to her mom and take her to the hospital.

“Yeah, honestly it’s a little bit of a blur. I just immediately jumped into action and worked off my instinct that I’ve been trained to do,” Mollie said.

Mollie said that, thankfully, she hasn’t needed to use her training at work, but says she’s glad she has it. She also said it’s great to spread positivity by doing the right thing.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.