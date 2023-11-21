Do the Right Thing: Nicholas helped his family escape their home during a fire

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

One of those awards recipients is Nicholas Fusilli, a fourth grader at Plank Road South Elementary in Webster. In April, a dishwasher malfunctioned caused a fire at his home in the middle of the night.

The smoke alarms did not go off. Thankfully, Nick smelled smoke and immediately recognized there was a fire. That’s when he sprang into action to get his family out of there.

“I woke up, I smelled smoke, so I got my parents. I looked around for the fire and smoke and then fire department came and we found it,” Nick said.

Webster’s fire chief nominated Nick for his quick action in alerting his family of the danger. The chief said his actions were integral in saving his family and limiting what could have been a much worse situation.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week and next week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.