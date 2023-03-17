Do the Right Thing: Nikolai Patel raised funds for a local fire department

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nikolai Patel, a Kindergartener at Autumn Lane Elementary in Greece, is one of the winners of this winter’s Do the Right Thing Award.

Nikolai was nominated by his mother and his sister. His sister, Santii, is a past winner and Nikolai is following in her footsteps. He held lemonade and hot cocoa stands to raise funds to buy treats for the local fire department and is currently saving up to buy them lunch. He also takes time to pick up trash in his neighborhood.

“I pick up garbage wherever I go. …Then, when I get home, sometimes I throw it away,” Nikolai said.

Along with his sister, one of Nikolai’s goals is to make the world a more inclusive place. He assists Santii in her mission of building inclusive playgrounds in our community.

He’s even attended meetings with state and local lawmakers to gain their support. Congratulations to Nikolai and his family on this achievement.

Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for nomination. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.).

You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.