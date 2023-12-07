Do the Right Thing: Nyla Serret calls for help after mom cut herself in the kitchen

Do the Right Thing: Nyla Serret

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — News10NBC is recognizing one final student who received the “Do the Right Thing” award.

A 4-year-old girl called for help when her mom cut herself in the kitchen. Nyla Serrett was worried her mom had hurt herself, so she called 911 and told the telecommunicator her mom needed a band aid.

The woman on the other side of the phone, Kathleen Burns, nominated Nyla for doing the right thing — knowing to call 911 when someone is in need of help.

Police responded, and that minor cut… was not an emergency.

Great job Nyla!