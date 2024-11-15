Do the Right Thing: Quest called for help when a student took unprescribed medication

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Quest Williams II, an eighth grader at U-Prep Charter School for Young Men, stepped up in what could have been a life-threatening situation at school.

Quest is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Quest was in class last year when he saw a fellow student ingested unsafe amounts of an unprescribed medication. Quest took the bottle and brought it to a teacher.

Quest’s peers and teachers have praised him for being an amazing student and caring for others. News10NBC spoke to him at the ceremony.

“If we don’t do the right thing now, it will impact the rest of the world,” Quest said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.