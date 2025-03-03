Do the Right Thing: Rayshawn helped a man escape a burning house

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rayshawn Hamilton, a senior at All City High School in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for helping a man and his two dogs escape a burning house.

He’s among this season’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing Award. Last June, Hamilton was riding his bike in the city when he noticed a house on fire. Without hesitation, he sprang into action.

“I ran into a burning house and helped a man and get his two dogs out of the burning house and called the fire department,” Hamilton said.

Hamilton is an active member of his neighborhood and church community. He is part of the youth choir at his church and serves as the district officer for youth, representing the Rochester, Syracuse, Elmira, and Binghamton areas. In May 2024, he earned the Robert Wilson Young Man of the Year award for his contributions to church events.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

