Do the Right Thing: Robin called for help when her grandmother had allergic reaction

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Robin Newton-Acevedo, a fifth grader in the West Irondequoit Central School District, is being honored for helping her grandmother after she had a severe allergic reaction to a bee sting.

After her grandmother had the allergic reaction, she was driving to the hospital, passed out, and hit a curb just outside the hospital entrance. That’s when Robin jumped out of the car to get medical staff to help.

Her grandmother was treated for the allergic reaction and spent the night in the hospital but she was safe, all thanks to her courageous granddaughter. Her grandmother nominated her for the Do the Right Thing award.

“I know what to do in situations like that. I just did it. It’s important to do the right thing because you can save somebody’s life or help someone in need,” Robin said.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.