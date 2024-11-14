Do the Right Thing: Seaonna turned in a $100 bill

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Seaonna DiStefano-Moore, a sixth grader at the Austin Steward Elementary School, RCSD School No. 46, chose to be honest when faced with a difficult decision. She is one of this year’s recipients of the Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

While on the bus last school year, a student handed her a $100 bill. Seaonna got off the bus and immediately handed it to a teacher. Turns out, the students who gave her the bill had taken it from someone at home.

“what was the teacher’s reaction when you handed her… i bet she was very surprised.”

“when i was little… now i brought back the money from last year and gave it to my teacher.”

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.