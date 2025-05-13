Do the Right Thing: Shamaria stood up against bullies targeting immigrant students

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Shamaria Reeves, a junior at Edison Tech High School in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for standing up to bullies who were targeting immigrant students.

Shamaria’s teacher nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award. One day, Shamaria was on the bus heading home when she saw kids taunting students from Syria who did not speak English. The bullies sprayed perfume on one of the students, called them names, and followed one student off the bus and assaulted him.

Reeves stepped in and yelled at the kids to stop. When they didn’t, she took out her phone and recorded the bullying. She later identified the bullies and corroborated the students’ stories.

“Kids on my bus didn’t like his smell, so they started spraying perfume on him. And two boys got off the bus and they assaulted him and they jumped him and they broke his skull,” Reeves said. “So I went to my school the next morning and I was trying get them to stop but they didn’t. I went to school and I showed my administrators the video and I told them the story.”

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.