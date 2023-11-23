Do the Right Thing: Shuaib became an advocate for literacy

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Ten local students were honored for their brave actions, giving back to the community, and other good deeds at the first Do the Right Thing awards ceremony of the school year.

One of those award recipients is Shuaib Hussein, sixth grader at Roberto Clemente School #8 in the Rochester City School District. He was nominated for being an outstanding advocate for literacy.

Over the summer, Shuaib visited the Arnett Branch Library almost daily, where he became one of the branch’s most dedicated volunteers. He became very involved with the kids summer reading program. In fact, he is personally responsible for 20% of the program’s enrollment.

Shuaib also helped develop a library-themed scavenger hunt for visitors. It was so successful the first time, that the library has repeated the scavenger hunt multiple times since.

Tune into News10NBC TODAY, which runs from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m., this week and next week to learn more about the good deeds that the students are recognized for.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.