Do the Right Thing: Skylar Jones helped his grandpa during a medical emergency

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Skylar Jones, a 4th Grader at Plank Road North Elementary in Webster, is one of the winners of this winter’s Do the Right Thing Award.

Skylar was nominated by his grandmother for his calm and brave actions during a family medical emergency. When Skylar got home from school one day, he noticed his grandfather wasn’t feeling well, so he called his grandmother to tell her. While she was on her way home, his grandpa suffered a fall.

Skylar stayed in touch with his grandma and his mother, while they called 911. While he waited for help, he made sure his grandpa was conscious, breathing, and even encouraged him to talk.

He went to meet the EMTs when they arrived and helped them into the home. Skylar handled this chaotic emergency at nine years old better than some adults would have.

“I felt a little nervous but I was a little calm and I was a little of everything, and just nervous,” Skylar said.

Skylar also donates to the Pirate Toy Fund every year for his birthday and around Christmas. Congratulations to Skylar and his family on this achievement.

Any student enrolled in grades K-12 in any Monroe County school is eligible for nomination. The good deed the student is nominated for must have occurred in Monroe County within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form (this includes family, friends, school staff, coaches, etc.).

You can learn more about nominating a student here and see other winners here.