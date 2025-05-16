Do the Right Thing: Three classmates led a clean-up of Durand Eastman Beach

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Three classmates from Iroquois Middle School in West Irondequoit are being honored for organizing a clean-up of Durand Eastman Beach.

A teacher nominated fifth graders Greyson Gilbert, Daniel Johnson, and Logan Oas for the Do the Right Thing award. They brought family and community members together to clean up Durand Eastman Beach, collecting eight bags of trash.

“Last year, I would walk to and from school with my friend every day and I would just see garbage all over the place and I just wanted to make it stop. It hurts my feelings because I don’t want our world covered in trash,” Greyson said.

The group will meet again on Saturday, May 17 to continue cleaning the beach. People will volunteer from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

