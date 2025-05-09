Do the Right Thing: Tristyn helped others on trip to St. Joseph’s House

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tristyn Murphy, a freshman at Edison Tech High School in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for helping others on a trip to St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality.

A school social worker nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award after the trip to St. Joseph’s House, a program for people who are working to get out of homelessness.

During the trip, Tristyn showed empathy and formed connections with the people in the program. He also made a point of understanding the importance of giving back to the community.

“i do it because the kindness in my heart… and i need to find a way to show it so that’s why i did it,” Tristyn said.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

