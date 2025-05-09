Do the Right Thing: Tristyn helped others on trip to St. Joseph’s House

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tristyn Murphy, a freshman at Edison Tech High School in the Rochester City School District, is being honored for helping others on a trip to St. Joseph’s House of Hospitality.

A school social worker nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award after the trip to St. Joseph’s House, a program for people who are working to get out of homelessness.

During the trip, Tristyn showed empathy and formed connections with the people in the program. He also made a point of understanding the importance of giving back to the community.

“i do it because the kindness in my heart… and i need to find a way to show it so that’s why i did it,” Tristyn said.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

