Do the Right Thing: Webster Thomas students sang for a woman whose husband died

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A student-led a cappella group at Webster Thomas High School spread comfort and love through the power of music.

Liam, Bobby, Jacob, Colin, Marcello, Matteo, and Evan are all recipients of this year’s Do the Right Thing awards. The award honors students for their brave actions, generosity, and good deeds.

Last March, the boys performed a special private concert for an elderly neighbor of Bobby’s grandma, Jane, who has dementia and lost her husband of more than 60 years. News10NBC spoke with Bobby and the group at last week’s Do the Right Thing ceremony about what inspired them to put on a special performance for Grandma Jane.

“We all love singing together and just getting out to the community,” Evan Sukhenko said.

Bobby, Liam, Colin, and Matteo are in 11th grade at Webster Thomas and Jacob is a senior. Evan graduated in June and attends RIT for film production and Marcello is studying pre-law at the University of Albany.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing Award. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.