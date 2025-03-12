Do the Right Thing: Wesley performed CPR on a man who collapsed

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Wesley Warren, a senior at McQuaid Jesuit, is being honored for performing CPR on a man who collapsed.

West Webster Fire Chief Glen Moorhouse nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award. Warren was doing yard work last spring when he saw the man collapse across the street. He ran over to check on him and found he had no pulse. Warren jumped into action, yelling to his mom to call 911 while he began CPR until paramedics got there.

“If a man collapsed on the side of the street, why wouldn’t I run over and see what happened? I want to just make sure he was okay and safe and that’s why I ran over. It was just like a reaction I had,” Warren said. “Doing the right thing is just maybe, opening the door for someone. Something like that. Just making sure you’re spreading kindness and helping the people around you.”

Chief Moorhouse says he saved the man’s life. Warren learned CPR from being a lifeguard at the Webster Aquatic Center.

Nominations are open year-round for the Do the Right Thing awards. Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held The Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

