Do the Right Thing: Z’Aidyn spoke up when a student brought a pellet gun to school

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Z’Aidyn Lunsford, a sixth grader at the Dr. David & Ruth Anderson Academy, RCSD School No. 16, is being honored for speaking up when a student brought a pellet gun to school.

His teacher nominated him for the Do the Right Thing award. The teacher said Z’Aidyn showed bravery by notifying adults about the pellet gun to keep the community safe. The teacher said Z’Aidyn has always been a role model to peers.

“The teacher wouldn’t let me go upstairs, so I asked her if I could go to the bathroom, then I went upstairs and told the teacher,” he said.

When asked what advice he would give to younger kids, his message was short and simple.

“Do the right thing when no one is watching,” Z’Aidyn said.

Any student in grades K-12 in a Monroe County school is eligible for a nomination. The good deed must have occurred within one year of the nomination. Anyone over 18 years of age can submit a nomination form, including family, friends, school staff, and coaches.

The Rochester Police Department has held the Do the Right Thing awards since 1995. You can learn more about nominating a student here.

